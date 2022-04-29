Nano Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $255.44 million and $2.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00004858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009111 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.