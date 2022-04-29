MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

MYRG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $82.22. 157,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $14,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MYR Group by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MYR Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.