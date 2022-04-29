musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:MMAG opened at GBX 55 ($0.70) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. musicMagpie has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of £59.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65.

In other musicMagpie news, insider Ian Storey purchased 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £49,523.76 ($63,119.76).

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

