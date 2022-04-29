Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Increased to €270.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from €266.00 ($286.02) to €270.00 ($290.32) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MURGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($360.22) to €330.00 ($354.84) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($295.70) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $25.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

