mStable USD Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.06 million and approximately $40,406.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,472.25 or 1.00116577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00171870 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.