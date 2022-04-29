Moreno Evelyn V Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,268 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.77 and a 200 day moving average of $294.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

