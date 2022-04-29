Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Montage Gold (CVE:MAUGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold (Get Rating)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

