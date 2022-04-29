Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces Earnings Results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

NYSE MC traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.03. 936,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,125. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.