Minoan Group (MIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Minoan Group (LON:MIN – Get Rating) will be posting its Final quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, April 29th.

MIN stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 4,257,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,602. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Minoan Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.53 ($0.02). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

Get Minoan Group alerts:

About Minoan Group (Get Rating)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.