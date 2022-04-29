Minoan Group (MIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Minoan Group (LON:MIN – Get Rating) will be posting its Final quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, April 29th.
MIN stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 4,257,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,602. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Minoan Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.53 ($0.02). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.
