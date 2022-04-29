Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 86.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:MSVB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 5,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.27. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

Mid-Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 499,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

