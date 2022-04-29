Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.63. 33,604,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,661,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.50.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

