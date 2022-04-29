Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.46. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

MU stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.18. 21,033,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,976,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

