MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKKGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($263.44) to €270.00 ($290.32) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €230.00 ($247.31) to €220.00 ($236.56) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. 72,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,913. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

