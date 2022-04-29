Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Price Target Cut to €11.70

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €12.10 ($13.01) to €11.70 ($12.58) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.53.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Shares of MDIBY stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.