Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Mattel updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS and its FY23 guidance to >$1.90 EPS.

MAT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.75. 131,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,329. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Mattel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

