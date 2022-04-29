Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Broderick Brian C increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 40,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $12.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.66. 25,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,741 shares of company stock worth $176,434,165 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.53.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

