Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Holdings Reduced by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $2,675,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

