Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.220 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.

MANH traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,233. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average is $146.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.