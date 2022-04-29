Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) dropped 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

About Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corporation engages the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. Its flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho. The company is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

