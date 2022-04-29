M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Issues Earnings Results

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Shares of MHO stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,554. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,253,000 after acquiring an additional 204,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 113,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 84.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

