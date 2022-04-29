M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Issues Earnings Results

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share.
Shares of MHO stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,554. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $74.85.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
M/I Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
