Lua Swap Market Cap Reaches $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00031767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00101462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

