Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.41. The stock had a trading volume of 116,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,564. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

