Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Cut by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.98. 7,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,857. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.42.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

