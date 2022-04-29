Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.52

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$23.52 and last traded at C$118.48, with a volume of 101508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on L shares. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 6.8699994 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$832,977.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$636,895.74. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$1,666,054.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at C$18,158,203.13. Insiders sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 in the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

