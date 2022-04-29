LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $51.12. 2,146,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in LKQ by 1,392.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 89,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

