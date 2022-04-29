Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

LOB stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 500,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

