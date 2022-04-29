Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.65-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.85.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $8.15 on Thursday, hitting $315.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $361.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

