Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 80.0% in April

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LEAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 4,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. Leatt has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $131.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 55.85% and a net margin of 17.35%.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

