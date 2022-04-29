Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) to report sales of $330.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.90 million and the highest is $330.30 million. Lands’ End posted sales of $321.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lands’ End.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 171,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $493.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,248,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 72,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 573,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lands’ End (LE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.