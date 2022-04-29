Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ADRNY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 73,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.4683 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

