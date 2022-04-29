Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.20 million.

KN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 809,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. Knowles has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KN. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.30.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 685,980 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Knowles by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Knowles by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

