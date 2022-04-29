Kineko Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $7,877.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kineko has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.18 or 0.07290261 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00057972 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.