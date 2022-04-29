Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50.

Shares of KIM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

