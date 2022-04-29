Kellogg (NYSE:K) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Kellogg has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of K traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

