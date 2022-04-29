Kellogg (NYSE:K) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.
Kellogg has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.
Shares of K traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.