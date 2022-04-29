Kellogg (NYSE:K) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on K. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of K stock opened at $69.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

