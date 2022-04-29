JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target to CHF 40.42

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Straumann has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $11.85 on Monday. Straumann has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

