Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,286 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Jackson Financial worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. 5,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

