Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Jabil worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jabil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 666,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,027. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.