ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 561 ($7.15).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 500 ($6.37) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.87) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.65) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.01) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

LON:ITM traded up GBX 19.80 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 331.40 ($4.22). 2,088,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 341.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 367.67. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 208.24 ($2.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.15 ($6.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

