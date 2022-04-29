iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $52,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $8.12 on Friday, reaching $246.81. The company had a trading volume of 84,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,765. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $244.16 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

