iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.37 and last traded at $52.37. Approximately 1,240,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,572,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.