Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

