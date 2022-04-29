Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the March 31st total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. 7,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,991. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $73.75 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter.

