Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Down 80.2% in April

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the March 31st total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

KBWP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.21. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $73.75 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period.

