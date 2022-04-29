Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PFM stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. 1,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 123,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.