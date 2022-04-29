InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.22. 1,207,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,009,938. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

