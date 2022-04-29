InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $511.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.09.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

