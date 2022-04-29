InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $627,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth $1,983,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJUL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $30.95.

