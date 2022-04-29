InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 311.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

