InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAY. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.21. 95,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,159. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78.

